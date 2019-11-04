D.J. Swearinger working out for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are taking a look at a veteran safety on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is working out D.J. Swearinger.

Swearinger started and played every snap in the Arizona’s first four games this season, but got released before September came to an end. He had 28 tackles before getting dropped from the roster.

If Raiders coach Jon Gruden is looking for some insight into what it’s like to coach Swearinger, he can give his brother Jay a call because Swearinger was in Washington for most of the last two seasons.

That report may not be all that positive. Swearinger started 31 games over two seasons in Washington, but was released last December after making critical remarks about defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.