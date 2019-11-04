David Johnson expected to return Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals haven’t seen David Johnson since Oct. 20 when he played three snaps before leaving with an ankle injury.

They expect to have him back Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Now, the Cardinals have Kenyan Drake to pair with Johnson.

Drake rushed for 110 yards in his Cardinals’ debut after arriving in a trade with the Dolphins.

“If you have them, yeah, I think there is some creativity that you can fit in, and we’ll try and be effective and efficient in doing that as much as we can,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “If you have two really good players, you find ways to get them both the ball and on the field the same time, and we’ll try to do it.”

Johnson has 300 rushing yards and 315 receiving yards. He has had only two games with more than 12 rushing attempts.

He has missed the past two games, but Kingsbury said Johnson “looked great” Monday.

“We would be smart with how we’d use him, to make sure we don’t give him the ball 40 times, anything like that, just get his game conditioning back,” Kingsbury said. “But he’s been working hard, and I like what I’ve seen so far and hopefully he can contribute on Sunday.”