Eagles hope DeSean Jackson will be fine after bye

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson‘s return after a six-week absence lasted exactly one series, but they hope one more week off will serve him well.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Monday’s appearance on WIP that Jackson should be OK after this week’s bye, and that yesterday’s early exit was precautionary in light of the groin injury that kept him out since Week Two.

“Leading up to the game, he had been in his rehab, running, and felt really good,” Pederson said. “He had a great week of practice and preparation and we had looked at the Bears game as a possible date for him to return and play. He felt good. It was something we had a lot of collaboration on, not only with our doctors, but with DeSean to play in this football game. He was going to be limited, we knew that going in. He wasn’t going to play the full game. Everybody was comfortable with that decision.

“He gets into the football game and he had a moment there where he said something felt something, and so we took him in for really precautionary reasons. And everything, what I heard after the game, checked out good. We’ll check him out again this morning. I’ll get an update here in a little while. But I fully expect him to be good in a couple of weeks.”

The Eagles play the Patriots in Week 11, and they’ll need Jackson down the stretch.

He had one catch for 8 yards before leaving yesterday.