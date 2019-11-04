Earl Thomas: Lamar Jackson is the MVP

Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas says the best player in the NFL is in Baltimore.

Thomas said after Sunday’s win over the Patriots that quarterback Lamar Jackson deserves to be the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“Lamar played MVP-type football. He’s separating himself,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the Ravens are led by their offense, and he and his defensive teammates play a supporting role.

“It starts with Lamar and the offense and the running game,” Thomas said. “Us on defense, we just try to give the ball back to them and create more stops and let the MVP do his thing,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he was thrilled to hear the Baltimore crowd chanting “MVP” at Jackson.

“I’m right with the crowd. I mean that. This man is the MVP. I’m right behind him. I’m backing him. He makes my job easier,” Thomas said.

That’s high praise from a respected veteran for a young player who’s performing at an elite level.