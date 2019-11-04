Earl Thomas: Lamar Jackson is the MVP

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 4, 2019, 11:45 AM EST
Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas says the best player in the NFL is in Baltimore.

Thomas said after Sunday’s win over the Patriots that quarterback Lamar Jackson deserves to be the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“Lamar played MVP-type football. He’s separating himself,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the Ravens are led by their offense, and he and his defensive teammates play a supporting role.

“It starts with Lamar and the offense and the running game,” Thomas said. “Us on defense, we just try to give the ball back to them and create more stops and let the MVP do his thing,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he was thrilled to hear the Baltimore crowd chanting “MVP” at Jackson.

“I’m right with the crowd. I mean that. This man is the MVP. I’m right behind him. I’m backing him. He makes my job easier,” Thomas said.

That’s high praise from a respected veteran for a young player who’s performing at an elite level.

37 responses to “Earl Thomas: Lamar Jackson is the MVP

  1. He is the MVP. People doubted him because of the way he looks and talks, had nothing to do with his character, ability to lead or skills on the football field. The proof was in the pudding at Louisville, and he’s only going to get better as the years progress. He’s so much fun to watch.

  5. The AFC has an exciting group of young QB’s with Mahomes, Watson, & Jackson! Hopefully going to make for nice post-season battles for years to come!

  6. The Sunday 11/3 MVP for sure. Rest of season, not too sure. But the kid did ball out yesterday. Good for him, the team and the city.
    – not a raven fan

  7. As a Steelers’ fan, it pains me to say this, but the Ravens played a great game last night, aside from the turnovers, which they were able to overcome. IMO, Jackson is playing quite well, and deserves to, at least, be in the running for MVP. People have to get over the fact that these guys aren’t perfect, not everyone is going to be the prototypical QB. In the ultimate end, it’s all about the Ws.

  14. Russell Wilson thanks.

    What is Lamar Jackson’s passer rating? TDs vs INTs?

    Lamar Jackson is dynamic as all get-out as a runner but the Seahawks are 7-2 with a bad defense. 5 TDs 0 ints yesterday…Seattle’s kicker misses the game winner so Russell goes to OT and drives for the game-winning TD pass, taking the kicker out of it.

    I am biased but it is hard to argue against RW when you look at the numbers. 1 interception all year…

  15. Earl being Earl. Ingram might be your offensive co-MVP.

    There is an age dynamic with Thomas. Because he, Sherman, and Wilson were all the same age…..they just bashed Russell due to being envious. Now that these guys are old, on their last legs/big contract and a little wiser/long in the tooth, they have nothing but praise for their younger QBs in Jimmy G and L Jackson.

  21. Not overly impressed with what I saw last night. Yes the Ravens are running a high school offense and I don’t think it’s sustainable. Once you stop the running game this offense comes to a grinding halt.

  22. youngnoize says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:47 am
    He is the MVP. People doubted him because of the way he looks and talks, had nothing to do with his character, ability to lead or skills on the football field. The proof was in the pudding at Louisville, and he’s only going to get better as the years progress. He’s so much fun to watch.
    ====================

    I have absolutely no hatred toward the Ravens and thoroughly enjoy watching Lamar Jackson play. But this ‘people were/are rooting against Jackson because ______________’ stuff is so overblown its not even funny.

    The only thing I have ever seen is people asking LEGIT questions about how long his style of play can potentially hold up (fwiw…I think such criticisms are quite dumb, as his play has seemed to repeatedly show). It isn’t ‘hating’ to as such questions, and people ask questions about literally every QB that has every played the game.

    Jackson has definitely played himself into consideration, but if the season ended today the MVP is Russell Wilson hands down. 22 tds & 1 int with that god awful defense and o line. It isn’t at all ridiculous to say that Seattle would be 0-9 without him.

  24. BB going vanilla is all I needed to see. There is no way those are their best schemes or personnel. Very odd, but now it makes sense. Love the rope a dope, making Balimor feel all invincible. Will be sweet come January. He wasn’t going to give up their true gampeplan in case they meet in January. That said, Baltimore played better and made the plays needed to be made in the 4th.

    But, he is in no way shape or form the MVP when he can’t throw. It’s all Kaepernick stuff that will hit a wall. Just a matter of when.

  25. Way too soon…we’re only halfway through the season. There are lots of guys playing great football this year. You’d think the Ravens won the Super Bowl last night. It was ONE game,and they still lost to Cleveland. This MVP race is wide open.

  26. Watson, Rodgers, Brady, Cooks are all ahead of Jackson in my opinion. And Mahomes will likely shoot up pretty quick on the list when he’s back too.

    That all said Jackson has exceeded anyone’s expectations and is definitely in the discussion.

    Earl Thomas is vastly overrated. After watching him this year I’m glad KC didn’t get him. He has the Seattle defensive mindset, but he’s now missing the ability part that he had prior to his injury.

  27. I think russel is having a great year but besides the rams who have they beat??? The next few weeks will be a good test because the have some really good teams coming up..

  28. Remember BB would figure out Jackson and handout the blueprint to the other 30 teams? Well if only life was that simple to have someone hand over how to deal with.

  29. Not overly impressed with what I saw last night. Yes the Ravens are running a high school offense and I don’t think it’s sustainable. Once you stop the running game this offense comes to a grinding halt.
    ____________________________

    I thought BB would have figured it out by now. No?

  30. If you had that attitude in Seattle, you would have gotten the bigger contract there and would have been a Seahawk for life…like Wilson will be.

  31. I was a big Flacco fan up to last year and am really glad the Ravens decided to go all in with Lamar. He’s really fun to watch and the whole team is doing well. Let the Ravens continue to play this well and I think the accolades will come. Lamar seems to be quite humble and is easy to like. Keep up the great work!

  32. Undefeated Niners fan here. Good game last night, uncharacteristic mistakes by the Pats, strong running game by Ravens. Two solid teams for sure.
    Lamar is a special athlete but I don’t see anything that is orders-of-magnitude greater than prior running QBs. Vick was a much better passer- not even close. Lamar’s sidearm sling just wont allow him to be consistent enough over time, especially in cold/bad weather playoffs.
    On an objective basis it is laughable how people want to trash Brady’s performance this season and annoint Lamar as the heir. Remove Lamar’s first game against the Dolphins and he has been statistically average at best. And please stop with the “AFC East stinks” arguments too. The East is better than the AFC North. The stats don’t lie.
    Both teams play a tough schedule over the next 5 weeks, and we’ll see where things stand then. I am looking forward to our front line against the Ravens and Lamar.

  33. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    November 4, 2019 at 12:13 pm
    Not overly impressed with what I saw last night. Yes the Ravens are running a high school offense and I don’t think it’s sustainable. Once you stop the running game this offense comes to a grinding halt.

    Thank you Jets fan for weighing in!

    Signed,
    Nobody

  34. One good game vs Miami makes you the MVP? I guess Trubisky should be in the debate as well…he had one good game this season as well.

  35. Calling MVP at mid-season, Harbaugh buying the team belts for going 6-2… motivation is important, but you’d think they’d learn from the pile of ruined seasons of teams that came before them to not get ahead of themselves on stuff like this.

    The Super Bowl is in February. Right now they’re sounding too much like the letterman-jacket Texans for comfort.

  36. Someone cue Dennis Green. As much as I like to agree, has anyone onsidered Bill B. did not show all of his defensive arsenal last night? i don’t even think he was calling the plays.

  37. rohanz2000 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    Not overly impressed with what I saw last night. Yes the Ravens are running a high school offense and I don’t think it’s sustainable. Once you stop the running game this offense comes to a grinding halt.
    ____________________________

    I thought BB would have figured it out by now. No?

    =================

    This the first time the Patriots have played the Jackson edition of the Ravens. If you think it’s the best the Pats will do against them, you haven’t been paying attention these last 15 years…

