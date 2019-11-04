Falcons move Raheem Morris back to defense

Getty Images

The ship in Atlanta may not be sinking (yet), but it’s time to rearrange the deck chairs.

The Falcons announced that former Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris was moving from working with the team’s wide receivers to the secondary.

Morris carries the assistant head coach title, but has spent most of his career coaching defensive backs, so it was a natural move.

He was head coach of the Bucs from 2009-11.

The Falcons also moved running backs coach Dave Brock to cover receivers, and promoted offensive assistant Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.

The Falcons could use any help these moves might provide, coming out of their bye at 1-7.