Freddie Kitchens not worried about job security

Getty Images

For many people, the Browns’ four-game losing streak has led to preseason playoff hype giving way to questions about how long Freddie Kitchens will be the team’s head coach.

After Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, Kitchens said he’s not one of the people concerning themselves with that question.

“It really doesn’t concern me,” Kitchens said in his postgame press conference. “It’s not my decision. I’ve never worried about it before, I’m not worried about it now, I’m not going to worry about it in the future. I’ll just do the best job I can do.”

The Browns have been a mess in all phases of the game at various points this season, so it’s fair to say that Kitchens’s best has fallen short of expectations. Despite that, quarterback Baker Mayfield insists that the rest of the team shares the coach’s disdain for the job security question.

“It’s a topic for you guys,” Mayfield said. “Within our building we know exactly what’s wrong. We haven’t executed. I think, like I said earlier, we had a good plan we just haven’t executed it.”

Both Kitchens and Mayfield said they believe the team is still working hard and can achieve better things over the final eight games as a result. If they’re wrong, thoughts about a possible coaching change will be impossible to ignore.