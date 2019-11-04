Jameis Winston’s metaphorical glass is full

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are 2-6, drifting out of the playoff picture before the season hits the halfway mark.

But quarterback Jameis Winston doesn’t see it that way, taking an extremely optimistic view — or something.

After a game his coach called one of his best, Winston offered a philosophical or perhaps just odd explanation for it all.

“The glass is always full,” Winston said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Just because it might be half full of water, it’s still full of air. So we’ve got to keep that glass full, got to keep a chip on our shoulder and we’ve got to find a way to win.”

OK then.

Winston was remarkable against the Seahawks, leading them to a 21-7 lead on the road and matching Russell Wilson play-for-play until the overtime coin toss gave Wilson the ball first. And last, as Wilson drove them for an immediate touchdown.

He finished 29-of-44 for 335 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team calmly in an environment not typically kind of visitors. Even plays that appeared to be his fault weren’t, as his late empty-hand fumble was caused by left tackle Donovan Smith clipping his elbow to trigger the turnover.

“We just have to continue to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives and find a way to win,” Winston said. “We have to. We really don’t have a choice. We’ve got to find a way to win, and we will.”

The Bucs have scored 230 points in eight games, more than any team in franchise history.

So there’s something in the glass. We’re just not sure what it is, or whether we want one this early in the morning.