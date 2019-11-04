Jets corner rips “fake ass” fans, urges them to find new team

When it happens organically, Darryl Roberts can claim it was his idea.

The Jets cornerback went on a social media tirade after yesterday’s embarrassing loss, deriding fans whose sincerity he called into question.

I’m sorry but it gotta be said!” Roberts wrote, via the New York Post. “All y’all fake ass fans f—in kill me wit dat negative s—, if u gon rock wit us then rock wit us but if u ain’t shut tf [the f—] up please & go like another team! And another thing y’all need to stop @’n players talkin crazy becaus y’all known dam well you wouldn’t buss a dam grape in a fruit fight! Ok i’m done have a nice day!”

OK then.

After a humilating loss to the Jets, it would take a real diehard (or a masochist) to continue to support them, with or without fruit.

  1. Nice… this is going to play well in NY. I loved when the Jets took Adam Gase of the Dolphins’s hands. That is when I knew the future of the AFC East would be the Bills and Dolphins in 2 years from now.

  6. Jets fans have put up with 5 drafts under Mike Maccagnan, 2 drafts under John Idzix, and several bad drafts under Mike Tannenbaum.
    The Jets haven’t been good since 2010, except for a fluke year when they had a winning record but no playoff appearance in 2015.
    9 years of bad turns people off

    Darryl Roberts isn’t all that good, he should worry more about improving his play than being mad at fans who are angry that the owners (Woody and Chris (interim) Johnson are clueless owners.

  11. I’m a Giants’ fan and Jets fans are a lot o.f negative things in my mind but two of them are NOT. Extremely passionate and loyal. I grew up in Jets territory.

    Loyal to an organization that does not deserve it. Loyal to New Jersey when the Jets should have built their own stadium on LI.

    You annoyed the wrong crowd. Good luck.

    Jets fans have been morons for decades buying into what the owner sells them.

  18. I agree Mr. Roberts. The media loves to have their little Jet story of “dysfunction” and “same old Jets”. How do the “hapless Jets” rank in playoff wins v every other NFL team since 1998? You might be surprised. How many teams have won two games in a season v Patriots in Bellichek era? Yes we got gutted by a bad GM. Route for the laundry.

  19. So i guess he expected fans to be happy with this performance? Hmmm.
    My Dolphins stink and losing to them is an embarrassment. But Gase has no clue as a coach and his press conference shows it. Get rid of him before he destroys the team even more. Ownership is the worst in the league to have hired him after his performance as the Dolphins coach. I hate the Jets, but even they deserve better than Gase.

  20. It goes to show how great of a sport football is, that we continue to watch and pay attention to a sport that is made up of individuals like this. People that we would steer clear from in the real world and prefer to be locked in jail, somehow garner our attention and support on Sundays.

  21. Jets fans do not strike me as fake. They need to start to change the culture in that organization. We’ve seen it first hand for years in NE and then I’m seeing it in Buffalo.

    Actually, this clown better hope they don’t. He’s be out of a job. To come out and criticize the fans? Ridiculous.

    I work in retail management and I don’t abide by the philosophy that the customer is always right. And NFL fans can be ruthless at times, but to criticize them is within their right as a paying customer, so long as it doesn’t cross a very specific line

  24. Let me start by saying, I always find it interesting when nfl fans complain about the rooney rule but then you see mediocre white coaches who continue to get jobs. Someone would have to explain to me how Gase got his job after the job he did in Miami.

    Now, on to this knuckle head. Boys, stay off social media. Fans invest a lot of their time and money into football. If they don’t like the product they are investing in, then they have earned the right to boo. You don’t like it, then provide a better product. Until that happens get off twitter, apparently, you are not mature enough to handle been in such a space.

