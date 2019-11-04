Jets corner rips “fake ass” fans, urges them to find new team

Getty Images

When it happens organically, Darryl Roberts can claim it was his idea.

The Jets cornerback went on a social media tirade after yesterday’s embarrassing loss, deriding fans whose sincerity he called into question.

“I’m sorry but it gotta be said!” Roberts wrote, via the New York Post. “All y’all fake ass fans f—in kill me wit dat negative s—, if u gon rock wit us then rock wit us but if u ain’t shut tf [the f—] up please & go like another team! And another thing y’all need to stop @’n players talkin crazy becaus y’all known dam well you wouldn’t buss a dam grape in a fruit fight! Ok i’m done have a nice day!”

OK then.

After a humilating loss to the Jets, it would take a real diehard (or a masochist) to continue to support them, with or without fruit.