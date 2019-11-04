Jets won’t cut Darryl Roberts after social media rant

Getty Images

The Browns cut safety Jermaine Whitehead less than 24 hours after he posted a series of threatening tweets directed at people criticizing his play in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts will avoid the same fate after he responded to his team’s Week Nine loss on social media. Roberts posted that fans should “go like another team” if they are going to be critical of the Jets, which is a request that may find some takers if the team continues to be as bad as they’ve been over the first eight games of the season.

Roberts has heard from the team about his tirade, but he won’t face the same fate as Whitehead. At a Monday press conference, Jets head coach Adam Gase said Roberts won’t be cut and that the team has spoken to him about the kind of appropriate behavior they’d like to see in the future.

Roberts has started every game for the Jets this season. He had a rough outing in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins as Ryan Fitzpatrick threw his way often and Roberts responded by giving up sizable gains when he wasn’t being flagged for a pair of penalties.