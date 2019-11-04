Kareem Hunt will have a role with Browns this week

Getty Images

The Browns will have something different in their offensive arsenal as they try to snap a four-game losing streak against the Bills in Week 10.

Running back Kareem Hunt‘s eight-game suspension came to an end with Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Broncos. That leaves him eligible to play in a game for the first time since Week 11 of last season.

Hunt got approval from the league to resume practicing two weeks ago, so Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has had a chance to see how the back looks after an extended layoff that also included core muscle surgery. That’s apparently gone well because Kitchens said on Monday that Hunt will “definitely” have a role in the offense this week.

The Browns have not formally added Hunt to their 53-man roster yet. They did open up a spot by cutting safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday.