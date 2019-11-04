Kellen Winslow II ends criminal case with a plea agreement

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. won’t be re-tried on eight remaining rape and sexual assault charges, after all. Via USA Today, Winslow has agreed to a plea deal that will end the case.

As part of the agreement, Winslow likely will serve 12 to 18 years in prison. He avoided a potential life sentence.

He previously had been convicted of three counts and acquitted on one. The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining eight charges, and a re-trial began today.

During a recess before opening statements were due to commence, Winslow’s father, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., said loudly to one of the prosecutors, “Do not look over here.”

Winslow, a top-10 pick of the Browns in the 2004 draft, played for Cleveland, the Buccaneers, the Patriots, and the Jets.