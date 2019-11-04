Leighton Vander Esch among Cowboys’ inactives

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t expect to have weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, and they won’t.

Vander Esch, listed as questionable with a neck injury, is among the team’s inactives. It marks the first game he has missed in two seasons.

Sean Lee will start at weakside linebacker in Vander Esch’s absence, while Joe Thomas will see more defensive snaps as the strongside linebacker.

Vander Esch injured his neck in the Cowboys’ last game on Oct. 20, playing only 22 defensive plays.

The Cowboys already had ruled out backup offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf). That puts Brandon Knight in line to serve as the swing tackle.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) will play.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Cedrick Wilson, receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

The Giants’ inactives are receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), offensive lineman Chad Slade, offensive lineman Eric Smith, defensive lineman RJ McIntosh, linebacker Devante Downs, linebacker Chris Peace and quarterback Alex Tanney.