Malcolm Butler out this week, maybe all year

Getty Images

There wasn’t much good news for the Titans Sunday, or Monday.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that cornerback Malcolm Butler was definitely out this week, and it was a “possibility” he’d miss the rest of the season.

Butler broke his left wrist in yesterday’s loss to the Panthers, landing hard after a Curtis Samuel touchdown.

If he’s out for the year, that’s a significant blow to a defense that has played well otherwise this year, and has the Chiefs (and possibly some guy named Patrick Mahomes) coming to town this week.