Michael Bennett stands for national anthem for first time since 2016

AP

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett is playing his first game for the Cowboys.

Before the game, Bennett stood for the national anthem for the first time since 2016, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bennett has sat for the national anthem in the past to protest social inequality. Most recently, Bennett has stayed in the locker room during the playing of the anthem.

The Cowboys have never had a player protest during the playing of the national anthem, and Bennett agreed to stand with his teammates after the team traded for him two weeks ago.

The Cowboys restructured Bennett’s contract after he arrived, allowing him to become a free agent in March.

He was expected to play “quite a bit,” according to owner Jerry Jones.

“He just has a football mentality, a football spirit that is contagious,” Jones said in a pregame radio interview with Kristi Scales on 105.3 The Fan. “It lifts the defense. And he’s still got it. We were so fortunate that we were able to have his play last year to look at. We have the right explanation as to why he hadn’t played a lot this year. Their schemes didn’t quite utilize what he brings to the table on the interior on the inside rush. All of that says I like. I like the way we got him. I like all that. I can tell you the locker room is really glad to have him.”