NFL suspends Dolphins’ Mark Walton four games

The Dolphins will be without their starting running back for the next four games.

Mark Walton has been given a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

Walton was arrested three times this offseason. He was a Bengal at the time, but was released and signed with the Dolphins. Walton faced felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon as well as misdemeanor charges of battery, marijuana possession and reckless driving. He eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and had the other charges dropped.

In Sunday’s win over the Jets, Walton had 12 carries for 29 yards and three catches for 12 yards.