NFL teams went 11-0 on their home fields Sunday

Getty Images

So much for the NFL’s road field advantage.

NFL teams went 11-0 on their home fields on Sunday. Technically the home teams were 11-1 yesterday, but the one loss was a Jaguars “home” game in London, thousands of miles away from their home in Jacksonville.

A week ago, road teams actually had a winning record on the season. But now teams playing at home have the edge: Home teams (including the designated home teams in London games) are 68-65-1.

That’s still just three games over .500, which is a lot worse than home teams usually do. But after eight weeks of the road teams actually winning more often than not, we saw a course correction on Sunday.