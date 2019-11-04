Pete Carroll: With Russell Wilson there, you have a chance

Getty Images

The Seahawks defense had a bad day on Sunday and so did kicker Jason Myers, but the Seahawks are 7-2 on Monday morning and quarterback Russell Wilson deserves a lot of credit for getting them their latest win.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, including one in overtime to Jacob Hollister that lifted Seattle to a 40-34 win over the Buccaneers. That came after Tampa led the game 21-7 in the first half and Myers missed three kicks, including a field goal at the end of regulation after Wilson drove the team 53 yards in 46 seconds to create a chance to win the game in regulation.

Wilson followed that up with a 75-yard drive to open overtime and head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that “you can’t have a better guy” leading the offense in those situations than Wilson.

“With Russell back there, it don’t matter,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference. “You have a chance. You have a chance no matter what’s going on. He played phenomenal football today.”

Wilson said that the offense has an “unwavering belief” in its ability to go down the field and win the game. Wilson has now led 27 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2012, which is likely a big reason why the team has that kind of belief in things working out at the end of the day.