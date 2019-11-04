Raiders activate Isaiah Johnson, release Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

The Raiders brought linebacker Brandon Marshall back to the team last week, but his stay was a brief one.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced at his Monday press conference that Marshall has been released. The veteran was initially signed in March and cut loose at the end of August. He was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Marshall’s roster spot will be taken by cornerback Isaiah Johnson. The 2019 fourth-round pick was designated to return from injured reserve a few weeks ago.

Johnson suffered a concussion and facial injuries during the team’s first preseason game. He could make his regular season debut when the Raiders host the Chargers on Thursday night.