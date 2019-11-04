Report: Dolphins giving up 2020 home game to play internationally

Next year, when the Dolphins will ostensibly be trying to win, their home fans will have one fewer chance to see them.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will be giving up a home game in 2020 to be a part of the league’s international series of games.

It’s unclear if they’ll play in London or Mexico, and their opponent is not known yet. They’ve played in London four times as a visitor, and played a preseason game in Mexico City in 1997.

The Dolphins were expected to sacrifice a home game to the international inventory, since Hard Rock Stadium is back in the Super Bowl hosting mix.

The team is also sending out word to season-ticket holders that prices for next season will either remain the same or go down, which is probably good business sense at a time when they’re a screaming 1-7.

A league announcement on the international schedule is expected soon.