Seahawks have “no expectations” for what Josh Gordon can contribute

Getty Images

Coach Pete Carroll has no expectations for what Josh Gordon will bring to the Seahawks.

“I’m telling you, I’m just waiting to see him,” Carroll said Monday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “I’ve seen him on film. He looks pretty special. He’s got a good history of making plays and all that, but I want to see him when he mixes with our guys and really just take it one step at a time with no expectations of how much he would contribute or play or whatever. I’m just going to see what happens.”

Gordon has not played since Oct. 10 when he injured his left knee. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve and waived Gordon after he healed.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon on Friday, and he will practice this week.

“Yeah, he’s been cleared to go,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go, so Thursday when we get rolling again, he’ll be going. He’s in the building, studying and all that, getting ready. We’ll see how it goes.”

Gordon made 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots.

The Seahawks, though, were the only team that claimed him.

“He’s really clear, excited to be here,” Carroll said. “Had a good conversation about a lot of topics in a short time. He met with the coaches and all that. He’s bright, sharp, ready to learn, humble. Looking forward to making something happen to help the club. He seemingly had his sights on getting here; he was hoping to get here. So that’s a good thing.”

The Seahawks have a support plan in place for Gordon, who has served multiple suspensions in his career. His most recent came Dec. 20 when the NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon in August.

Marshawn Lynch and Dion Jordan are among the players who have succeeded given a second chance in Seattle, but LenDale White, Percy Harvin and Brandon Marshall didn’t work out so well.

“I’ve said for a long time, I’ll always give a guy a second chance,” Carroll said. “Sometimes when you do, remarkable things happen. So in my way. I look at this as maybe a second opportunity for him. He’s probably had a couple already. So we’re going to give him a shot to go and see what he can do.”