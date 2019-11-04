Sean McDermott: We need to improve

Getty Images

The Bills cruised to their sixth win of the season by holding Washington to no touchdowns in a 24-9 victory on Sunday, but head coach Sean McDermott’s message after the game was not about the team playing at a high level.

McDermott called the Bills a “work in progress” after the victory and said that he and General Manager Brandon Beane are looking for ways for the 6-2 team to get better in the second half of the year.

“Every week, looking at what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses?” McDermott said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “What can we do to improve our weaknesses? Looking at the roster, looking at the calls. Are we putting players in position? Are we taking care of the football? It’s an everyday checklist for me and Brandon. We’re 6-2 with a lot of games to play. We have to improve. We need to remain humble and hungry.”

The obvious place to look for improvement is on offense. The Bills have thrived against bad teams this season — the teams they’ve beaten have a combined record of 9-51 — and questions persist about quarterback Josh Allen’s ability to get wins against better competition.

It will be some time before the Bills face such competition as the Browns, Dolphins and Broncos are next up on the schedule and it’s clear that McDermott would like to see some growth from his team through that stretch.