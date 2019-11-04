Shane Steichen a hit on first day running the Chargers offense

Getty Images

The Chargers made a big change to their offensive coaching staff after beating the Bears in Week Eight.

Ken Whisenhunt was fired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen was tabbed to call the offensive plays for the rest of the season. His first day in the job couldn’t have gone much better.

The Chargers set season highs in rushing yards and total offensive yards in a 26-11 win over the Packers. That earned Steichen some praise from head coach Anthony Lynn when the game was over.

“Shane did an outstanding job,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I thought he was aggressive when he needed to be aggressive. He did a good job establishing the run when he had to.”

The Chargers can get back to .500 by winning in Oakland next weekend. A repeat of Sunday’s offensive performance would help make that happen while raising confidence that the team can still find its way into the playoff mix before the year is out.