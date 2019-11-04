Tom Brady: We obviously have a lot of work to do

Getty Images

The Patriots took their first loss of the season in Baltimore on Sunday night and falling into a 17-0 hole in the first half had a lot to do with why they wound up losing 37-20.

Baltimore’s early offensive success was a bit of a surprise given how good New England’s defense had been over the first eight weeks of the season and the Patriots weren’t able to answer back in the early part of the game. Tom Brady didn’t complete a pass as the team gained four yards in the first quarter and comeback hopes were dashed by a pair of turnovers in the second half of the game.

“Losses always find a way to recalibrate how you see yourself,” Brady said after the game. “We obviously have a lot of work to do. Tonight, obviously wasn’t good enough. When you get beat by 17 points, that’s not what we’re all about. Give the Ravens credit, they played really well. They took advantage of their opportunities and that is what it takes.”

Questions lingered about whether the Patriots offense has enough juice while they were opening the year with eight straight wins. They won’t be going away after Sunday night’s performance and the team now has a bye week to try to get on a better track.