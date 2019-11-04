Tom Brady: We obviously have a lot of work to do

Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2019, 6:50 AM EST
The Patriots took their first loss of the season in Baltimore on Sunday night and falling into a 17-0 hole in the first half had a lot to do with why they wound up losing 37-20.

Baltimore’s early offensive success was a bit of a surprise given how good New England’s defense had been over the first eight weeks of the season and the Patriots weren’t able to answer back in the early part of the game. Tom Brady didn’t complete a pass as the team gained four yards in the first quarter and comeback hopes were dashed by a pair of turnovers in the second half of the game.

“Losses always find a way to recalibrate how you see yourself,” Brady said after the game. “We obviously have a lot of work to do. Tonight, obviously wasn’t good enough. When you get beat by 17 points, that’s not what we’re all about. Give the Ravens credit, they played really well. They took advantage of their opportunities and that is what it takes.”

Questions lingered about whether the Patriots offense has enough juice while they were opening the year with eight straight wins. They won’t be going away after Sunday night’s performance and the team now has a bye week to try to get on a better track.

5 responses to “Tom Brady: We obviously have a lot of work to do

  1. This is what it’s like to play a team coming off a bye week patriot fans. I know it’s new to your patriots, but it’s about time they start doing this in the schedule.

  2. “Baltimore’s early offensive success was a bit of a surprise given how good New England’s defense had been over the first eight weeks of the season…”

    I think you meant to say “given how easy their schedule had been over the first eight weeks of the season.”

    Been saying it all year, they haven’t played ANYONE. The teams they beat have a combined record of 18-47!! Their “toughest” opponent was the Bills and they only won by 6 points. Come on people, this isn’t hard to realize.

  3. It felt like Jackson could have thrown a loaf of bread for a completion. They executed flawlessly early, and other than a stalled drive and two bad turnovers it would have been a complete destruction. I’m not going to read too much into it. Probably as TB12 says, a good chance to reset. The offensive line is still offensive, hopefully Isaiah Wynn comes back. And we need to find a fullback. Watson looks better and Sanu was really good last night.

  4. Both Chiefs wins, the Chargers win, maybe the Super Bowl, and probably a couple more wins from the end of the season last year are losses with a running game like they have this year. Gotta fix that and/or get healthy.

  5. As a Eagles fan I was hoping to not be the “recalibrate” team but if DeSean is able to actually run some plays we might cover.

