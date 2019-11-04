Vikings “not sure” when Adam Thielen might return

Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was inactive in Week Eight because of a hamstring injury, but he was in the Vikings lineup at the start of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

He didn’t stay in the lineup for long. Thielen played seven snaps and had one pass thrown in his direction before heading back to the bench with hamstring trouble.

Head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t have much of an update on Thielen’s condition after the game and he didn’t have a timeline when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference either.

“I’m not sure, honestly. Whenever the doctors say he’s ready, he’s ready,” Zimmer said.

Re-injuring the hamstring so soon after returning to the lineup doesn’t provide much reason for confidence about Thielen’s outlook for Week 10. A bye in Week 12 could also factor into how the team handles things with Thielen the next two weeks.