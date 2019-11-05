Bengals lead the way in race for top pick in 2020

Getty Images

We’re just past the midway point of the NFL season, and there’s some real competition at the top.

But also at the bottom, where the race for the first pick int he 2020 NFL Draft got a little more complicated last weekend.

If the season ended today, the winless Bengals (0-8) would own the top spot in next year’s selection order. Also, a lot of people would be saying “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week Nine?”

In terms of the current order, Washington (1-8) is second, followed by the Jets (1-7) after last week’s upset loss to the Dolphins. Draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule.

Miami’s grand plan to not be competitive has them in the fourth spot this week, ahead of the Falcons (1-7). The Giants (2-7) would be sixth, followed by the Browns (2-6), Buccaneers (2-6), Broncos (3-6), and Bears (3-5).

The Bears owe that pick to the Raiders from the Khalil Mack deal, and not that many people would have thought it would be higher than the Raiders’ own pick (currently 16th) going into the season.