Chiefs sign team president to a long-term extension

The Chiefs announced a long-term contract extension for team president Mark Donovan. Terms were not disclosed.

Donovan joined the Chiefs as CEO in 2009 and was promoted to team president two years later, the fifth team president in franchise history.

“I’d like to congratulate Mark and his family on this well-deserved recognition,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Mark is an innovative leader and a talented executive who is widely respected in our industry and in the Kansas City community. I am thrilled that he will continue to be a key part of the leadership of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Donovan spent six years with the Eagles in sales and marketing positions with the National Hockey League.

He is a former quarterback for Brown and signed with the Giants as a free agent after graduation.