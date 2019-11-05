Cowboys were nearly purr-fect after cat delay

AP

The star of last night’s game wasn’t any of the players involved, but the cat that invaded the MetLife Stadium field and caused a brief delay in the second quarter.

And even though it turned out to be good luck for the Cowboys, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence clearly wasn’t looking to get close to it.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was like: ‘[Expletive], they got bad luck now. It just turned on them,'” Lawrence said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “I was like: ‘Man, the game over.’ If a black cat runs on the damn field on a ‘Monday Night Football’ game, a black cat, you might want to call it quits, bro. Y’all’s luck is terrible.

“I hate cats, too, so I was like ‘[expletive], [expletive], [expletive]. Hurry up and get this cat before it gets to me.'”

That’s a lot of [expletives] for one little cat, especially considering how it offered a break that helped the Cowboys.

“You know what, I was kinda happy about that because it came around the time that my knee was hurting so I was thinking I had a little bit more time to get this thing right,” Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper said.

After the delay, the Giants continued to drive for a field goal and a 12-3 lead, but whether they were inspired to play better — or simply terrified of the alternative — the Cowboys rolled to a 37-18 win afterward.

“Yeah, that was strange,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. “I didn’t exactly know what was going on at first. But, yeah, you don’t see that every week.”

It’s unclear if Jones was talking about the cat, or the terrible luck of his own three-turnover day.