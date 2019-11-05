Dak Prescott: Slow starts only thing that can stop Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys were far from perfect Monday night.

But they were good enough to walk away confidently, swaggering even.

While the 37-18 win over the Giants might not be indicative of the rest of the season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes that their late domination shows how good they can be.

“You saw the game,” Prescott said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “Those guys weren’t beating us. It was us getting in our own damn way. When we’re rolling and doing what we do, there isn’t a team in the [expletive] league that can stop us.

“We just need to do what we did in the Eagles game, when we dominated from the opening snap because we didn’t commit no stupid turnovers or make any mistakes. We just took care of our own business and pounded them.”

Of course, this is also the same team that lost to the Jets, so getting out of their own damn way isn’t always as easily done as said.

Last night was the fifth time in eight games in which they’ve trailed in the second quarter, though owner Jerry Jones didn’t necessarily think that was a bad thing.

“I don’t recommend it,” Jones said. “But if you want a test of what your team is, see them not play well, make some mistakes, and if they can come from behind from that, that’ll tell you whether you’re a good or a bad team. I believe that.”

They at least have experience with coming back, but at some point, for it to matter, they’ll have to do it against a better grade of team than the Giants.