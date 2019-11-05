DK Metcalf leads all rookies in receiving yards

Getty Images

DK Metcalf was, at one point, considered one of the truly elite prospects in this year’s NFL draft. With the body of a Greek god and a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, what’s not to love?

As it turned out, there was a lot that NFL scouts didn’t love about Metcalf. Over the couple of months preceding the draft, we heard knocks on his route running ability, his college production and his time on Combine agility tests like the three-cone drill. By the time the draft rolled around, Metcalf didn’t hear his name called until the Seahawks took him with the final pick in the second round, No. 64 overall.

Now Metcalf is getting the last laugh.

After another big game in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, Metcalf is now leading all rookies with 525 receiving yards. Sunday’s game was his best showing yet, with six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 40-34 victory.

Metcalf is a good reminder that sometimes, the scouts overthink things heading into the draft. The 64th player selected is playing like the Top 10 pick many observers expected him to be.