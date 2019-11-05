Eagles put DeSean Jackson on injured reserve

Getty Images

When word broke Monday that Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson would have core muscle surgery, there was a question about whether he’d be able to make it back on the field this season.

The answer came on Tuesday. The Eagles put Jackson on injured reserve and he’d have to miss eight games to have any chance of returning to action, so any return couldn’t come before the divisional round of the playoffs at the earliest.

The move ends a disappointing return to Philadelphia for Jackson. It started on a high note as he caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a Week One win, but he got hurt the next week and last Sunday’s return to the lineup ended quickly when he aggravated the injury.

With Jackson out of action, the Eagles have Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins at receiver. Former Eagle wideout Jordan Matthews was in town to meet with the team on Tuesday.