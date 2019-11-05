Eagles waive veteran safety Andrew Sendejo

Getty Images

The Eagles have had no qualms about tinkering with the roster in 2019, even if it means cutting guys who will walk away with guaranteed money and/or termination pay — and in this case boosting their haul of compensatory draft picks for 2020.

On Tuesday, the Eagles have waived veteran safety Andrew Sendejo.

Sendejo appeared in all nine games this season, with one start. He signed in the offseason after eight seasons with the Vikings.

His one-year contract paid a $270,000 signing bonus, a workout bonus of $100,00, and a base salary of $970,000.

Because the trade deadline has passed, Sendejo will be subject to waivers. If he clears waivers, he’ll be a free agent — and he’ll be entitled to collect the balance of his salary ($456,000) as termination pay.

More importantly than the lost money, the timing of the move (before Week 10) apparently gives the Eagles a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2020 and wipes out a seventh-round compensatory pick that the Vikings would have received.