Giants activate Sam Beal, waive Sean Chandler

The Giants made Sam Beal‘s return official.

They had until 4 p.m. Wednesday to activate him from injured reserve. The team made the move Tuesday.

The Giants waived safety Sean Chandler to make room for Beal.

Deandre Baker will continue to start “at this point,” according to coach Pat Shurmur, but the Giants get a chance to see what Beal can do.

Beal, a supplemental draft choice last year, missed his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury. This year a hamstring kept Beal out of the first half of the season.

Chandler, 23, played all 16 games last season and all nine games this season, mostly as a core special teams player. He saw 24 defensive snaps this season.