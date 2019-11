Getty Images

The Jaguars are making moves at linebacker during the bye week.

The team announced the release of veteran Malcolm Smith.

Smith had been with the team the last two weeks for special teams cover.

The journeyman linebacker was cut by the 49ers this summer.

The Jaguars also added linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad, and currently have open roster spots on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad.