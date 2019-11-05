Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for Twitter rant

Getty Images

Safety Jermaine Whitehead‘s decision to threaten and insult a series of people on Twitter after the Browns lost to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon was met with a swift reaction by the team.

The Browns called Whitehead’s posts unacceptable on Sunday night and then cut Whitehead from the roster on Monday. Whitehead took to another social media platform to apologize for his previous posts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver,” Whitehead wrote on Instagram. “That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.”

Whitehead will become a free agent if he clears waiver on Tuesday. He started the first eight games of the year for the Browns and has 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on the year.