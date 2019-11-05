Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for Twitter rant

November 5, 2019
Safety Jermaine Whitehead‘s decision to threaten and insult a series of people on Twitter after the Browns lost to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon was met with a swift reaction by the team.

The Browns called Whitehead’s posts unacceptable on Sunday night and then cut Whitehead from the roster on Monday. Whitehead took to another social media platform to apologize for his previous posts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver,” Whitehead wrote on Instagram. “That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.”

Whitehead will become a free agent if he clears waiver on Tuesday. He started the first eight games of the year for the Browns and has 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on the year.

23 responses to “Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for Twitter rant

  2. Apology or not, he still is a racist POS.

    He should be banned from the NFL for life.

    His true colors have been shown.

  4. I’m very, very sorry (to learn that there are ramifications for my actions).

    This racist jerk will be signed by someone…probably the Seahawks.

  6. And if you believe that statement was written by the same person who wrote the tweets and grams, I have a bridge for sale that I’d like to offer you…

  8. “That was totally out of character for me.”
    ==========

    Umm, no. Saying that makes it worse. An “apology” is just a further insult if it includes an attempt to say it really wasn’t you or wasn’t really all your fault. An apology is only effective if you won it. Whining and trying to make the offense less than it was reveals you are a worm who really doesn’t think you should have to apologize because you don’t think you were wrong, you just angered people and want to con them into forgiveness.

  10. Oh yea the typical I’m sorry when your true self came out with threats and throw in the racial slurs. Totally out of character thanks for clearing it up

  12. I’m sure he was just caught up… Everyone blows up once in a while amidst a bad day. Yeah, he’s only apologizing because he got cut, but still, it’s not like he kicked a girl (Hunt), or raped a girl (Clown), or physically abused any person for that matter. Just a bad 5 minute twitter rant… Give him a break, he already lost his job over it.

  14. Cracker is just like honkey. It’s derogatory yes, but do I feel this guy hates people because of their skin color, no. Did he hate this particular individual at that moment. YEAH, for sure. Would he go out of his way to keep a person down because of their color, I don’t think so. That’s what a racist would do. This guy is more prejudice.

  16. He is a blatant racist and should be forever banned.
    These racist , haters, have no business being allowed in the league.

  18. ” Give him a break, he already lost his job over it.”
    =======

    Dude, I can give hima break. The tweet was no big thing. Some people got excited over the cracker stuff, like they couldn’t get back into their safe space soon enough.

    No, my beef with the guy was the lame apology. Dude, own it, don’t say it doesn’t reflect your character or isn’t who you are or some such B.S. It’s an insult, like you think I’m an idiot and don’t know what you’re doing?

  19. Like my dad used to say it’s better not to say anything keep your mouth shut if you gonna have to apologize for it later lol….

  21. I’m sure he was just caught up… Everyone blows up once in a while amidst a bad day.
    ——–
    Fair Enough, but after a bad day of work I never get the urge to get on Twitter and threaten the customers of my employer with violence while throwing racial epithets.

  22. So I’m really confused here.
    People be sayin Whitehead is a racist.
    But how can that be?
    I mean what am I missing?
    Cuz like umm, he’s black, right?

  23. Lmao if you’re white, and you get your feelings hurt by the word cracker, you are a soft individual

