Jerry Jones says Chargers to London is not a “viable option”

The notion of a potential Chargers move to London has been shot down even faster than it took off.

Apart from a hilariously profane quote from Chargers owner Dean Spanos rejecting the report from TheAthletic.com flagging L.A. No. 2 team as a possible No. 1 team in London, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has thrown water on the idea that the Bolts will blow out of the country.

“You’re asking me the question: Is it a viable option? And, no,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The Chargers are committed to their future in Los Angeles and are going to be in a fabulous stadium. . . . They’re going to be a big part of the Los Angeles sports scene.”

The Chargers specifically are committed in the form of a 20-year lease that won’t let them leave, and there’s no reason to believe that Rams owner Stan Kroenke will gladly sacrifice the revenue that will come from 10 annual Chargers home games to be played there.

So where are these stories regarding the Chargers to London or to St. Louis or back to San Diego coming from? Maybe some in L.A. like the idea that the Chargers have become marginalized — and they want to keep it that way.

The entity with the primary motivation to do that is the other NFL team in Los Angeles. And it would hardly be a shock to learn that someone with the Rams is trying to ensure that the Rams will remain the preferred team in L.A. by constantly spreading stories suggesting that the Chargers will be a short-term resident.

Which of course makes it far more reasonable for Angelenos to embrace the Rams instead.