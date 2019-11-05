Jerry Jones: Team was feeding off of Michael Bennett

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett began his first game as a Cowboy by standing on the sideline for the national anthem for the first time since 2016.

Bennett had been staying in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’d spoken to Bennett before last month’s trade that brought him to Dallas and expected him to do what the team asks of all their players. It wasn’t the last development to please Jones on Monday.

Bennett had a sack, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the 37-18 victory.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “I thought he was really impactful in there. I thought you could see the team in general were feeding off of what he was bringing. Of course, very likely he was feeding off what [DeMarcus Lawrence] was doing out there and what [Robert Quinn] was doing. Still, he really is a great addition for us. I don’t use that word much, but he’s a great addition.”

The Cowboys had five sacks overall on Monday night and gave up just one touchdown over the course of the evening, which meant the team could overcome a sluggish start to improve to 5-3 on the season. If Bennett’s presence can spur more performances like that in the coming weeks, trading for him will be a clear addition to Jones’s win column.