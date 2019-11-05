Jets place Trumaine Johnson on IR, likely ending his tenure with the team

Getty Images

The Jets placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

It likely signals the end of the road for Johnson in New York.

He signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract after the 2017 season. The Jets can cut him in the offseason before his $11 million salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed.

Johnson made 25 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in seven games this season and has proved a disappointment. He injured his ankle against the Jaguars in Week Eight and the Jets had him among their inactives Sunday.

The Jets also placed receiver Josh Bellamy on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Bellamy made two catches for 20 yards and six special teams tackles in seven games.

The Jets announced the signings of running back Josh Adams and linebacker Paul Worrilow to the active roster. Both moves were reported earlier in the day.