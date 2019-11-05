Jets promoting Josh Adams from practice squad

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell went for an MRI on his knee after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and the team made a roster move on Tuesday that would seem to be connected to the injury..

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team has promoted running back Josh Adams from the practice squad.

While an injury to Bell would fit comfortably into the story of the 2019 Jets, it’s not the only reason the team might have made a move in their offensive backfield. Trenton Cannon was placed on injured reserve last week and Ty Montgomery was also shaken up during the loss to the Dolphins, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a bid from another team to sign Adams was the impetus for the Jets’ move.

Adams ran 120 times for 511 yards and three touchdowns with the Eagles last season.