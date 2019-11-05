Jets sign Paul Worrilow

Getty Images

The Jets are adding a pair of former Eagles to their 53-man roster.

Running back Josh Adams is being summoned from the practice squad and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that linebacker Paul Worrilow is signing with the team as a free agent. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas worked for the Eagles before being hired late in the offseason.

Worrilow never actually played a game for the Eagles. He tore his ACL last May and missed the entire season. He was released in August and signed with the Ravens, but left after one day amid reports he was retiring. Worrilow wound up reconsidering and worked out for the Jets last week.

Worrilow spent four season with the Falcons and played for the Lions in 2017. He joins a Jets defense that’s been besieged by injuries to its linebacker group this season.