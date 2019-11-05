Joe Staley plans to play on Monday night

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Joe Staley suffered a broken leg in Week Two. He says he’s ready to return in Week 10.

“I feel good,” Staley said Tuesday, via Matt Maicco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “If everything goes according to plan, I’ll be out there this week. Today, I was out there for the full practice, which was the first time. . . . Barring any type of setback, the plan is to play.”

The 8-0 49ers host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

“I haven’t done anything for two months and you don’t want to just jump out there,” Staley said. “You want to be able to ramp it up, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, feel good and be ready to go.”

Rookie Justin Skule has replaced Staley. The fact that the 49ers have continued to win has made it easier for the 49ers and Staley to not rush back.

“The record helps the situation,” Staley said. “We were able to be patient with it and make sure everything was really healed and I didn’t come back too early and make the situation worse and the rest of the season being done.”

The 49ers will get a major lift with Staley’s return. As the schedule gets more challenging, they’ll need it.