Matt Patricia and Darius Slay are on the same page after conversation

Getty Images

In his postgame comments Sunday, Darius Slay questioned whether the Lions were “putting the pieces to the puzzle in the wrong spot” defensively.

Two days later, after a conversation with the Lions cornerback, coach Matt Patricia said the two have a “great relationship” and everyone is “on the same page.”

“I think for us as a defense, we are all on the same page,” Patricia said Tuesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We understand what the game plan is every single week, what we got to do to try to win. We see a lot of great players, see a lot of great scheme, and sometimes we make good plays and sometimes we don’t. For us, it’s about trying to put some consistency together to do that every single play.”

The Lions allowed 31 points and 450 yards in a loss to the Raiders on Sunday. They now rank 31st in total defense, including 30th against the pass.

After the loss, Slay vented.

“It was just rough,” Slay said. “We just got to figure out a way how to put all this stuff together, man. We got a great team, we got all the right pieces, but it just ain’t sticking together. Like, I don’t know, we might be putting the pieces to the puzzle in the wrong spot. That’s what it is. We’re putting the puzzles in the wrong spot right now.”

Patricia said some of Slay’s comments were mischaracterized.

“I think some of that’s not really accurate as far as how the comments were taken and what was said,” he said.

So while Patricia and Slay are good, the Lions defense still needs work.