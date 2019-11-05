Mike Tomlin optimistic about getting James Conner back

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner was inactive for the team’s Week Nine win over the Colts and his status for this Sunday’s home game against the Rams was one of the topics of discussion at head coach Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin declared himself “optimistic” about getting Conner back on the field this week, but that the practice week would determine if that optimism is justified.

Conner didn’t practice at all last week and Tomlin said, via multiple reporters, that he expects Conner to be limited early in the week. Tomlin added that he expects the running back will “perk up” as this week’s sessions unfold.

Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds handled the running back duties with Conner out of action against Indianapolis.