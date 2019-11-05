NFL: No truth to Chargers London report

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 5, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
Getty Images

After Chargers owner Dean Spanos referred to a report that his team could move to London as “bulls–t,” the NFL released a statement saying the same thing, only in more family-friendly language.

The NFL statement made clear that the league sees the Chargers ditching Los Angeles for London as a non-starter.

“There is no substance whatsoever to this report,” the league said. “No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond. There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

So where did the report come from? As we noted when it was first reported, it felt like a story that was planted by someone who wants to push an agenda. Perhaps that agenda is related to the NFL’s efforts in London, or perhaps that agenda is related to the relationship between the Chargers and the Rams in their shared stadium, but it doesn’t appear that there’s any reason to believe the Chargers are actually going to London.

13 responses to “NFL: No truth to Chargers London report

  3. This is all part of the chicanery. What Spanos is communicating here is look for the Chargers to move to London in the next year or two or three. It’s a done deal.

  4. It’s a mistake to have 2 teams in L.A. when the city really isn’t interested in supporting one.
    So why put a team overseas?
    There are so many cities in the US that would love and support an NFL franchise.
    Why not put a third team in Texas?
    The state is big enough.

  5. Get ready for 30k attendance for charger games in that shiny new stadium. more than half of which will be wearing the visiting teams jerseys.

    Maybe Brady goes and plays for the LA Chargers for a piece of the franchise. Not sure why else he would consider doing it.

  6. By now anyone with a brain knows that this is how the nfl operates. They float a potential situation in the media to gauge the reaction of the public. By the way Russ Wilson MVP candidate talk began in week 3 give it a break guys. WWE and NFL should just merge and get it over with. Between the garbage product and the salesmen (Tessitore St al) telling you what to think I’ve had enough

  7. Why not put a third team in Texas?
    The state is big enough.
    —————
    Just looking at metro U.S. populations without an NFL team, this is actually the best choice. A team based in Austin or San Antonio would theoretically draw from both cities. In reality, I don’t think the Cowboys and Texans would ever give those markets up.

  13. In some key ways the Chargers wouldn’t have to adapt at all to London because they’re already dealing with the same issues now in LA: Not having their own stadium AND dealing with apathetic/non-existent fans. Plus, it’d be just like the NFL to hand London a hand-me-down team that fans wouldn’t have any reason to connect with and then they could act surprised when the stadium is mostly empty.

