Pat Shurmur disappointed after Giants lose to Cowboys

Getty Images

The Giants were competitive with the Cowboys for three quarters on Monday night, but in the fourth quarter they looked like the same old Giants.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said after the game that he thought the Giants had some opportunities and didn’t capitalize.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t do enough things to win the game. That’s where I’m at. I’m disappointed we didn’t win. I think everyone in the locker room is that way,” Shurmur said.

Shurmur’s team has now lost five straight games, dropping them to 2-7 on the season and dropping Shurmur’s record to 7-18 as the Giants’ head coach. Shurmur’s predecessor, Ben McAdoo, was fired during his second season with a 17-15 record, and Shurmur’s record is much worse than that.

It’s fair to ask how many more disappointing performances Shurmur can have before his job is in jeopardy.