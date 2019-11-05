Pat Shurmur makes another late-game decision aimed at avoiding an uglier final score

AP

For the second time in less than a month, the Giants played in prime time. For the second time in less than a month, the Giants trailed by two scores with less than half of the fourth quarter remaining. For the second time in less than a month, the Giants faced fourth down when trailing by two scores with less than half of the fourth quarter remaining.

For the second time in less than a month while facing fourth down when trailing by two scores with less than half of the fourth quarter remaining, Giants coach Pat Shurmur opted to punt.

Yes, it was fourth and 16 on Monday night; against the Patriots on October 10, Shurmur punted on fourth and two. Still, with only 5:50 to play and trailing by 12, Shurmur was more concerned about not giving the Cowboys a short field than he was trying to win a game that would have been winnable if the Giants had converted, had continued the drive, had scored a touchdown to cut a 30-18 deficit to 30-25.

Ultimately, Shurmur was more concerned about keeping the final score at 30-18, not 37-18. The same thing happened against New England, when the 14-point deficit became a 21-point margin.

In both games, the Giants played a superior opponent closer and tougher than the outcomes indicated. In both games, Shumur opted to swap the longshot chance to win for an opportunity to keep the score close. In both cases, it didn’t work.