Pat Shurmur: Sterling Shepard has serious injury that requires serious response

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was expected to make his return to the lineup against the Cowboys on Monday night after missing three games with a concussion, but his clearance from the concussion protocol proved to be short-lived.

The Giants announced that Shepard was cleared last week before updating his status on Sunday morning. Shepard, who also suffered a concussion in Week One, reported symptoms on Saturday and the team put him back into the protocol ahead of their loss to Dallas.

On Tuesday, head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t have much to offer about when Shepard might be able to play again.

“This is a serious injury and it requires a serious response,” Shurmur said during a conference call.

Shurmur wouldn’t say if ending Shepard’s season is a consideration, but said that the team will have to use “good judgment” about bringing Shepard back and that suggests it could be one of the possible outcomes for the wideout.