Raiders DE Arden Key expected to miss rest of season

Raiders defensive end Arden Key is getting a second opinion today, but they’re not going in expecting bad news.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders defensive end suffered a broken foot Sunday, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

He’s getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, just to make sure.

Key, last year’s third-rounder, had a sack in each of the last two games, and his absence leaves the Raiders even thinner there. They now have first-round rookie Clelin Ferrell, along with Josh Mauro, Benson Mayowa, and Maxx Crosby to try to create pressure.