Report: Bill Callahan has complete control of 53-player roster

Posted by Charean Williams on November 5, 2019, 3:12 PM EST
Bill Callahan has something Jay Gruden didn’t have. Besides a victory this season, Washington’s interim coach also has complete control of the 53-player roster, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The team agreed to Callahan’s terms when they fired Gruden after an 0-5 start. What choice did Washington have. really?

Callahan has signed a fullback, gone back to Adrian Peterson and the running game, turned over nearly the entire practice squad and changed the tenor of practice. His decisions at quarterback have proved the biggest departure from Gruden.

Colt McCoy started Gruden’s final game. McCoy was third string in Callahan’s first game as interim coach the next week.

Case Keenum was Callahan’s choice at quarterback until the veteran was diagnosed with a concussion in Week Eight. Dwayne Haskins started last week, but Callahan has not committed to Haskins remaining the starter when the team returns from its off week.

The decision is Callahan’s, according to Finlay. The team is Callahan’s.

Will it remain that way beyond this season?

6 responses to “Report: Bill Callahan has complete control of 53-player roster

  2. Wait, of all the times to finally hand over complete control of the roster, they do it for the *interim* head coach? Not for Schottenheimer, not for Spurrier, not for Shannahan (on paper, yes, in practice, no), not for Gruden, but for Callahan? I mean, any control that leaves Bruce Allen’s hands is great so it’s a good sign and all but it’s weird that an interim coach got what all these other coaches could not.

  5. I don’t care for WAS, but I like Callahan enough from his Raider days. He’s an average coach that is likely better positioned to help WAS than Gruden ever was. Control of the roster certainly helps, though he’ll have to show it works his way. AP is looking good. Haskins needs to go. Like out of the league, go.

    This same offensive roster under Bill would put up enough points to win 6 – 7 games next year with a healthy AP/Thompson/Case/Mclaurin. Assuming, of course, they can plug some holes on defense. I personally don’t see a team that sucks when they play using Bill’s run-first formula. They could probably use a strength-of-schedule break, though.

  6. Who really believes this nonsense that he has full control of the roster? Plus it’s past mid -season and trade deadline is over. He has power to make small, meaningless changes, maybe?

