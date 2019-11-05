Seahawks waive Gary Jennings, activate Phil Haynes

Getty Images

The Seahawks were going to waive receiver Gary Jennings on Sept. 25 before reversing course and changing their mind a day later. Jennings remained on the roster until Tuesday.

The team announced it waived Jennings on Tuesday, four days after claiming Josh Gordon off waivers from the Patriots.

It was not a surprise given Gordon gave the Seahawks eight receivers on their 53-player roster.

They could bring Jennings back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The fourth-round pick was inactive for every game this season.

The Seahawks activated rookie guard Phil Haynes from the physically unable to perform list to take Jennings’ roster spot.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick from Wake Forest, had sports hernia surgery in the offseason. He returned to practice three weeks ago.

This week marked the deadline for the Seahawks to decide whether to activate Haynes and fellow rookie Demarcus Christmas, who remains on PUP.

The Seahawks also made a change on the practice squad, bringing back defensive tackle Bryan Mone and releasing receiver Cody Thompson.