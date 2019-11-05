Sportsbook refunds Mitch Trubisky MVP wagers

Getty Images

At one point before the season, a flood of bets on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to win the NFL MVP award pushed the odds down, dramatically. Since then, the odds rocketed skyward, given Trubisky’s struggles.

That’s good news for the sportsbooks that had taken plenty of Trubisky-for-MVP bets. One sportsbook, however, has decided to refund bets previously placed on Trubisky.

Via NBC 5 in Chicago, the PointsBet Sportsbook (which offers betting in New Jersey and Iowa) has offered to pay back the money. While turning the concept of wagering on its head, it works as a great P.R. tool, aimed at getting free advertising (like this post) and persuading bettors ideally to re-spend their money (and then some) on other bets.

Or they can bet again on Trubisky. Currently a +50,000 proposition to win the MVP award, a $100 bet would win $50,000 — if Trubisky someone finds a way to throw four or five touchdown passes per game for the final eight games of the season and the Bears run the table and finish 11-5.